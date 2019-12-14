Special
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will open its Community Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon today. Clothing for children, teens and adults will be available. There are no restrictions and all items are offered at no cost. Donations will be accepted. There is a special need for coats and shoes. People with emergency needs for clothing should call the church at 336-766-5987.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Grief Care Support group meeting at 10 a.m. today. The topic will be “Lessons of Grief — Part Two.” The sessions are free and self-contained. For more information about the meetings, call 336-723-4531 or 336-722-5517.
Goler Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church, 1435 E. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will honor two members of the church who turned 100 this year, Charlie Jasper Lentz, who was born Feb. 3, 1919, in Cedar Hill and Mattie Geneva Douthit Glenn, who was born Sept. 26, 1919, and grew up in Little Yadkin, now part of Lewisville. The recognition will take place during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday. State Senator Paul Lowe will present Lentz and Glenn with citations from Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina flags.
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive, Winston-Salem, the Rev. John Mendez will preach his final sermon at Emmanuel at 10 a.m. Sunday. It will culminate his 36 years of preaching and teaching. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-7023.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily and hymns/Taizé will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the third Sunday of Advent with services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “An Advent Prayer of Joy.” Bible study is at 9:30. KidNection children’s worship will be held during the 10:45 service. “A Pivot Holiday” open house/fundraiser will be in the fellowship hall from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Christmas at Ardmore music concert will be at 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting meets in the chapel of Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Unprogrammed worship is at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., and semi-programmed worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Good News of Great Joy.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road in Clemmons, will have its Christmas Cantata, “Have You Heard? A Celtic Christmas Cantata” during the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. worship services Sunday. The cantata was written by Joel Raney and will feature the Cantata Choir and Orchestra.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and will celebrate the third Sunday in Advent at the 10:45 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 Sunday. The “Just as I Am” casual service will resume Jan. 8. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have one service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Lisa Schwartz will speak about the dynamic nature of congregational life. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Susan Hawkins, a Master Gardener, will talk about the importance of native plans and suggest some choices. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., “The Morality of War and Military Service” featuring a panel: Mary Law, a soldier’s parent; Elisabeth Motsinger, a peace activist; and professor Michael Hughes, a veteran who teaches military history at Wake Forest University. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lia Scholl is doing a sermon series on Mr. Rogers. The sermon will be “How Will We Know When We Get There?” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Bill McEveen will lead the service, and the sermon, “Don’t Miss the Point,” will be preached by the Rev. Ray Burke.
Peace Haven Baptist Church, 3384 York Road, Winston-Salem, will present its Christmas cantata, “Invitation to a Miracle” at 11 a.m. Sunday. The community is invited and welcome. For more information, call 336-765-7731 or email phbcws@bellsouth.net.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, the choir will perform its cantata, “Christ the Lord is Born!” at the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday.
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a lovefeast and candle service at 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be a band prelude at 6:15 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church, 3205 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the Advent season with the candlelit Holden Evening Prayer service at 7 p.m. each Sunday through Dec. 22. Free hot cider and pastries will be shared 30 minutes before the service. For more information, call 336-722-1732.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown. There will be special Christmas music and fellowship with finger foods.
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive, Winston-Salem, will have its 10th annual Christmas Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The guest pianist and organist will be Rochelle Joyner. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-7023.
Shiloh Lutheran Church, 703 Lewisville Vienna Road, Lewisville, will have a Holden Evening Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall. Light refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main Street, Bethania, will have a Blue Christmas: A Service for Hope and Healing at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
Shiloh United Methodist Church, 943 N N.C. 150, Lexington, the children of Shiloh will present “The Christmas Toys” during the 10 a.m. worship service Dec. 22. A covered dish lunch in the family life center will follow the worship service. At 6 p.m. Dec. 22 there will be a Blue Christmas service for anyone who has suffered any kind of loss. At 8 p.m. Dec. 24 there will be a communion and candlelight service. The message will be “The Grace of God.”
Music/Drama
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have The Gift of the Nutcracker, an Advent Lesson by Matt Rawle, at 9:45 a.m. each Sunday in Advent.
Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will present its annual festival of Christmas music at 10:45 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Sunday. It will feature combined choirs, handbell ringers and instrumentalists. The theme is “And on Earth, Peace.” Free. For information, call 336-725-1343 or visit www.knollwood.org.
Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will present Franz Joseph Haydn’s St. Nicholas Mass and other works for the holiday season at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will feature the UNC School of the Arts Cantata Singers and a chamber orchestra. James Allbritten will be the conductor. It is part of the Music@Home concert series. Free, donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Pfafftown Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, the Chancel Choir and handbell choir will present “An Evening of Christmas Music” with classical works by Mozart, Rutter, Wilberg, and Handel and accompanied by orchestra at 5 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. It will feature Jill Bowen Gardner, soprano. A reception will follow. A nursery will be provided. Free.
Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Road, Winston-Salem, will present “Song of Joy,” a Christmas cantata at 6 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. For more information, call the church office at 336-769-2782.
Union Hill Baptist Church, 8494 Lasater Road, Clemmons, will present a free holiday play at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The play, “Home for the Holidays,” is set against the backdrop of World War II. There will be free food and fun following the program. For more information, call 336-766-8317 or visit www.uhnow.org.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1212 N. Dunleith St., Winston-Salem, will present “A Classic Christmas” featuring Mischeal Goldsmith and the New Jerusalem Baptist Church Music Ministry and the Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Orchestra at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will present an evening of Christmas music with Martha Bassett and Friends at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A donation of $15 is suggested. Refreshments will follow. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The New Birth Worship Center, 1033 Newbirth Drive, East Bend, the Music and Fine Arts Ministry will have “He Reigns Forever,” a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. For more information, call 336-699-3583 or go to www.newbirthworshipcenter.org.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a cantata at 11 a.m. Dec. 22. There will be a Christmas Eve worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. For more information, call 336-377-2619, or go to www.standrewsnc.org/about/events.
New Year’s Eve Services
First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, will offer two services on New Year’s Eve, there will be a service at 11:15 a.m. for early birds and those who cannot attend in the evening and a traditional Watch Night service beginning with praise and worship at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 31.
Fresh Fire Worship Center, 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will have a New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Doors will open at 9:30 p.m. The service will feature a praise party, liturgical dancing and memorable moments of 2019. There will also be a countdown and balloon drop.
Holy Trinity Full Gospel Fellowship Center, 5307 Peters Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, will have its annual New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be fellowship, praise songs, liturgical dancing, testimonies, and the word for the 2020 New Year. For more information, call the administrative office at 336-784-9347.
