Special
Saints Assembly, 4715 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, will have Christmas caroling at 5:30 p.m. today on the church front lawn. If it rains caroling will be in the McGee Fellowship Hall. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. and morning praise and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bible study will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily and hymns/Taizé will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Labyrinth walk is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “An Advent Prayer of Peace.” Bible study is at 9:30. Christmas music by the JOY Singers and children’s choirs will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting has relocated to the chapel at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Unprogrammed worship is at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., and semi-programmed worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Amy Rio will speak at the 10:30 worship service.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Flowers in the Desert.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Fellowship breakfast will be at 9:45 a.m. in the Family Life Center. Pre-Compline recital will be at 8 p.m. and the service of Compline will be at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. The Rev. Vincent Howell’s sermon will be “Anticipating the Blessings of Advent.” For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have its second annual Christmas bazaar craft and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Breakfast and lunch will be available. A rummage room with good deals will be upstairs. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 Sunday. The last “Just as I Am” casual service for 2019 will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday with supper served at 6:20 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Lisa Schwartz will speak and lead a discussion on the radical idea of building an intentionally diverse community. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Sue and Rich Freeman will talk about their trip to Scotland. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Gloria Fitzgibbon will explore how ritual and social awareness can be mutually reinforcing. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest preacher Rayce Lamb’s sermon title will be “A Model to Live By.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Vessels of Honor Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its Christmas is Coming Christmas Musical Program Sunday beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m., Authentic Praise Worship service at 11 a.m., and the “Come and Spread The Cheer” musical program at 3 p.m. For more information or to arrange transportation, call Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Bill McEveen will lead the service, receive members and will preach a sermon, “Prepare a Road for the Lord.”
Christ Lutheran Church, 3205 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the Advent season with the candlelit Holden Evening Prayer service at 7 p.m. each Sunday through Dec. 22. Free hot cider and pastries will be shared 30 minutes before the service. For more information, call 336-722-1732.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Grief Care Support group meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. The topic will be “Lessons of Grief — Part Two.” The sessions are free and self-contained. For more information about the meetings, call 336-723-4531 or 336-722-5517.
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive, Winston-Salem, will hold its annual Pastoral Anniversary Service for the Rev. John Mendez’s 36 years of preaching and teaching. The Rev. William J. Barber II, the senior pastor at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, will be the guest speaker. He is also a member of the national board of the NAACP and the chairman of its Legislative Political Action Committee. The service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. The celebration will conclude with Mendez delivering his final message at the 10 a.m. worship service Dec. 15. For more information, call the church office 336-788-7023.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free lunch at noon Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will open its Community Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon Dec 14. Clothing for children, teens and adults will be available. There are no restrictions and all items are offered at no cost. Donations will be accepted. There is a special need for coats and shoes. People with emergency needs for clothing should call the church at 336-766-5987.
Music/Drama
Home Moravian Church will have its annual Candle Tea from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., today and Dec. 12-13 at the Single Brothers House, 600 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, in Old Salem. Admission is $5, $1 for children 12 and under, cash or check only. Anyone in line by 8:30 p.m. will be admitted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will present “Chain of Love,” an original Christmas drama, at 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Sunday in the Alspaugh Worship Center. For more information, call 336-765-5561 or visit mttaborumc.org.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have The Gift of the Nutcracker, an Advent Lesson by Matt Rawle, at 9:45 a.m. each Sunday in Advent.
Redland Church, 137 Baltimore Road, Advance, will have performances of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens at 7 p.m. today and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information or for free tickets, call 336-998-4226.
Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will present the Children’s Program “The Red Letter Christmas” at 6 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments will follow with a special visitor arriving.
Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will present its annual festival of Christmas music at 10:45 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Dec. 15. It will feature combined choirs, handbell ringers and instrumentalists. The theme is “And on Earth, Peace.” Free. For information, call 336-725-1343 or visit www.knollwood.org.
Home Moravian Church 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will present Franz Joseph Haydn’s St. Nicholas Mass and other works for the holiday season at 3 p.m. Dec. 15. It will feature the UNC School of the Arts Cantata Singers and a chamber orchestra. James Allbritten will be the conductor. It is part of the Music@Home concert series. Free, donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Pfafftown Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, the Chancel Choir and handbell choir will present “An Evening of Christmas Music” with classical works by Mozart, Rutter, Wilberg, and Handel and accompanied by orchestra at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 in the church sanctuary. It will feature Jill Bowen Gardner, soprano. A reception will follow. A nursery will be provided. Free.
Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Road, Winston-Salem, will present “Song of Joy,” a Christmas cantata at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in the church sanctuary. For more information, call the church office at 336-769-2782.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1212 N. Dunleith St., Winston-Salem, will present “A Classic Christmas” featuring Mischeal Goldsmith and the New Jerusalem Baptist Church Music Ministry and the Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Orchestra at 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will present an evening of Christmas music with Martha Bassett and Friends at 7:30 p.m. Dec.19. A donation of $15 is suggested. Refreshments will follow. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a cantata at 11 a.m. Dec. 22. There will be a Christmas Eve worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. For more information, call 336-377-2619, or go to www.standrewsnc.org/about/events.
Fundraisers
Goler Memorial AME Zion Church, the Missionary Society will have its sixth annual holiday sock sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Dec. 13 and 14 at the Goler Enrichment Center, 630 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. All socks are first quality and are $1 per pair. There will also be a country store with Christmas gift and stocking stuffers. Proceeds will benefit charitable work in the community including the backpack program in the school system. For more information, call or text 336-529-2928 or email gphifer@roycetoo.com.
Clemmons Moravian Church, 3535 Spangenberg Ave., Clemmons, will have its 12th annual Christmas Treasures Sale from 8 a.m. to noon today. There will be gently used ornaments, lights and many other holiday decorations. Proceeds will be shared with the Clemmons Food Pantry. For more information or to donate items, call 336-766-9739.
Our Lady of Mercy Church, 1730 Link Road, Winston-Salem, the knitting ministry will have a craft sale from 2 to 4 p.m. today.
