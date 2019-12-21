Special
Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main Street, Bethania, will have a Blue Christmas: A Service for Hope and Healing at 6:30 p.m. today.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Christmas Eve services will be held in the sanctuary at 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Christmas Day service will be held in the sanctuary at noon Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the third Sunday of Advent with services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “An Advent Prayer of Love.” Bible study is at 9:30. At 4 p.m. Christmas there will be “A Family Christmas Nativity,” and at 5 p.m. there will be A Candlelight Communion Service. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Mary Said Yes.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have a service of Holy Communion at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, fellowship breakfast at 9:45 a.m. in the family life center, an Advent lessons and carols service at 11 a.m. There will be a pre-compline recital featuring Harry Ngo at 8 p.m. and a compline service at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.augsburglutheran-ws.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, the choir will present its 2019 Christmas Cantata, entitled “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship is between services. There will be a Christmas Eve Candle Light Service at 9 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have one service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Fellowship members will lead a quiet, reflective hour to honor the turning of the Earth on the winter solstice. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Ken Ostberg will review “The Great Siege: Malta 1565” by Ernie Bradford. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m. Prof. Margaret Bender will discuss the theological implications of translating the Bible into Cherokee. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, will have a Blue Christmas Beer and Carols at 7 p.m. today at Campus Gas, 1231 Polo Road. There will be a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University. Pastor Lia Scholl will continue her sermon series on Mr. Rogers. There will be a Christmas Eve worship service at 5 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Bill McEveen will lead the service and preach. His sermon will be “Not an answer, but a Presence.”
Christ Lutheran Church, 3205 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the Advent season with the candlelit Holden Evening Prayer service at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free hot cider and pastries will be shared 30 minutes before the service. For more information, call 336-722-1732.
Shiloh United Methodist Church, 943 N N.C. 150, Lexington, the children of Shiloh will present “The Christmas Toys” during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday. A covered dish lunch in the family life center will follow the worship service. At 6 p.m. Sunday there will be a Blue Christmas service for anyone who has suffered any kind of loss. At 8 p.m. Tuesday there will be a communion and candlelight service. The message will be “The Grace of God.”
New Hope AME Zion Church, 7000 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, the Christian Education Department will have its Christmas program at 6:30 Monday. The program will feature the children, youth and adults.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its final Missionary and Family and Friends Day at the 11 a.m. worship service Dec. 29. A Watchnight Service will be held at 11 p.m. Dec. 31 with singing, testimonies, and the preached word.
New Hope AME Zion Church, 7000 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have seven nights of “Spiritual Renewal” beginning Jan. 1. At 7 p.m. Jan. 1 the speaker will be the Rev. Dairl L. Scott, Jr., Jan. 2 the Rev. Douglas Edmond, Jan. 3 the Rev. Joshua Holmes. At 2 p.m. Jan. 4 there will be a singing program with various groups, at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 the speaker will be the Rev. James Grant. At 7 p.m. Jan. 6 the Rev. Sherise Lindesay, and Jan. 7 the Rev. Tyquan Alston.
Music/Drama
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have a Service of Nine Lessons and Carols at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service merges scripture and song, including carols sung by the choir and congregation. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Road, King, will have a Children’s Christmas Program, “The Christmas Shoes,” at 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be refreshments after the program with a visit from Ole St. Nick. At 6 p.m. Dec. 29 there will be a Lovefeast and Candle lighting service.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a cantata at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be a Christmas Eve worship service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 336-377-2619, or go to www.standrewsnc.org/about/events.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, is inviting local singers to participate in Randall Thompson’s The Nativity According to St. Luke. Rehearsals will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 29. The performance will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 4. For more information, email Frances Burmeister at fburmeister@ hotmail.com. Choral scores and CDs are available in advance.
Lovefeasts
Hope Moravian Church, 2759 Hope Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Christmas Lovefeast and Candle Service at 4 p.m. Sunday with a band prelude at 3:15 p.m. A Christmas Eve Lovefeast and Candle Service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a band prelude at 3:15 p.m. No nursery will be available; children are invited to the services. For more information, call 336-765-8017 or go to www.hopemoraviannc.org.
Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, will have Christmas Eve Lovefeast and Candle Services at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesday in the church’s sanctuary. For more information, call 336-723-3444.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, will have Christmas Eve Lovefeasts and Candle Services at 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. There will be a band prelude 20 minutes before each service. A nursery will be provided.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will hold its 38th annual Christmas Lovefeast at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. A musical prelude will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Pine Chapel Moravian Church, 324 Goldfloss St., Winston-Salem, will have its Christmas Eve Lovefeast and Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 336-723-7118.
Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, will have a Christmas Eve Lovefeast at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, go to mizpahmoravianchurch.org.
Community Fellowship Moravian Church, 181 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Welcome, will have a Moravian Lovefeast and Candle Service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Philips Moravian Church will have a Christmas Eve Lovefeast and Candle Service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church’s former location, 3002 Bon Air Ave., Winston-Salem.
New Year’s Eve Services
First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, will offer two services on New Year’s Eve, there will be a service at 11:15 a.m. for early birds and those who cannot attend in the evening and a traditional Watch Night service beginning with praise and worship at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 31.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its 25th annual New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be a break for food and fellowship at 9:30. Speakers will include John Moxley, David Maynard and other area preachers. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
The Love Church of Winston-Salem will hold its New Year’s Eve Service from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Evening attire is all black. Doors open at 9 p.m. free admission. To become a vendor for the event, register online at www.thelovecity.org.
Fresh Fire Worship Center, 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will have a New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Doors will open at 9:30 p.m. The service will feature a praise party, liturgical dancing and memorable moments of 2019. There will also be a countdown and balloon drop.
Holy Trinity Full Gospel Fellowship Center, 5307 Peters Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, will have its annual New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be fellowship, praise songs, liturgical dancing, testimonies, and the word for the 2020 New Year. For more information, call the administrative office at 336-784-9347.
