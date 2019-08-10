Special Activities
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Grief Care Support group meeting at 10 a.m. today. The topic will be guilt and anger. The sessions are free and self-contained. For more information, call 336-723-4531 or 336-722-5517.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have coffee, juice and pastries at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, children and adult Bible Time at 10 a.m., and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11. Evangelist and gospel entertainer Kenny Williamson will be the special guest. At 6 p.m. Sunday, Williamson will be perform his Holy Spirited, music and message. His concerts and revivals continue at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “Citizens of Heaven.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday summer Bible series will meet at 5:15 p.m. in fellowship hall B. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a casual early morning worship service at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday in the fellowship hall. A continental breakfast is served along with contemporary and traditional song selections. For more information, call 336-765-0150.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sun-day. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Combined Inreach and Outreach.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 10. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and a worship service with the Rev. Vincent Howell at 10:45 a.m. He will present part four of his sermon series, “Our Very Present Help.” There will be fellowship time between Sunday school and the service. The church will sponsor a free clothing giveaway from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19, and 21, and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. The church will also provide school supplies for those needing them. Donations will be accepted. People with emergency needs for clothing should call the church at 336-766-5987.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, the Rev. Lisa Schwartz will speak on “Five Smooth Stones of Liberalism” as explained in writings by James Luther Adams. At Explorations, 9:15 a.m., Sean Hughes, who’s working on his Ph.D. at Rutgers, will speak on “Sympathy: What Do We Expect It to Do?” At Forum at 9:15 a.m. Kathy Johnson, a landscape designer, will give tips on Shade Gardening. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be an evening prayer service at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Embodying the Spirit.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday and will celebrate the “August 13 Festival” with Holy Communion. The service will be led by Pastor Bill McElveen and Rev. Ray Buke whose sermon will be “The Dead keep speaking.”
Union Chapel AME Zion Church, 4329 Sowers Road, Linwood, will celebrate its Homecoming and Revival Aug.18-23. At the 11 a.m. service Aug. 18 the Rev. Michael Frencher Jr. of Union Chapel will bring the morning message. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. The guest minister for the afternoon service will be Bishop James Ledbetter III and his congregation from Shady Grove Baptist Church of Salisbury. The revival will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 19-23. The speaker Aug. 19 will be the Rev. Scott Cunningham, pastor of China Grove AME Zion Church, Charlotte. On Aug. 20 the speaker will be the Rev. Carolyn Bratton, pastor of St. Stephen AME Zion Church, Gastonia. The speaker Aug. 21 will be the Rev. Byson Battle, pastor of Little Bethlehem Christian Church, Eden. The speaker Aug. 22 will be the Rev. Jarret Fite, pastor of New Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, Rock Hill. On Aug. 23 the speaker will be Minister Justin Wade of Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Charlotte.
First Baptist Church, 700 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate 140 years of “God’s Goodness” Aug. 24th and 25th. A church picnic will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 on the church lawn. The guest minister Aug. 25 will be Braxton D. Shelley. He is a native of Rocky Mount and is an assistant professor in the Department of Music and the Stanley A. Marks and William H. Marks assistant professor in the Radcliffe Institute for advanced study at Harvard University.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, is now accepting applications for after-school care for rising kindergartners through fifth-graders for fall 2019. The program serves Kimmel Farm and Flat Rock school areas. For more information, call 336-788-4183 or go to mtcarmelumc.org.
Fundraisers
Fresh Fire Worship Center Inc., 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will have a community yard sale beginning at 7 a.m. today. It is sponsored by the Missions Ministries. Vendor spaces are $20 and set-up starts at 6 a.m. For more information, call 336-833-4208.
Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a Shred-it-event from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17. Donations of $5 per bag or file box are suggested. Proceeds will benefit various charitable organizations supported by the Knights of Columbus. Checks can be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.