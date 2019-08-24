Special Activities
First Baptist Church, 700 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate 140 years of “God’s Goodness” today and Sunday. A church picnic will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. today on the church lawn. The guest minister Sunday will be Braxton D. Shelley. He is a native of Rocky Mount and is an assistant professor in the Department of Music and the Stanley A. Marks and William H. Marks assistant professor in the Radcliffe Institute for advanced study at Harvard University.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “True Strength.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night activities will resume Sept. 4. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a casual early morning worship service at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday in the fellowship hall. A continental breakfast is served along with contemporary and traditional song selections. For more information, call 336-765-0150.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Mobilizing for Ministry.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 10. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have coffee, juice and pastries at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, children and adult Bible Time at 10 a.m., and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11. The “Just as I Am” casual service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday; a light dinner will be served at 6:20 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will celebrate Homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The intergenerational service will include a traditional UU water communion and a sermon, “Like Rivers Running to the Sea,” by the Rev. Lisa Schwartz. There will be a family potluck lunch afterward. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Pam Lepley, the director of religious education, will conduct a discussion of homecoming. At Forum at 9:15 a.m., Sue and Rich Freeman will present a travelogue, “Hiking Wild Hawaii.” For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be an evening prayer service at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will include the ordination of Rayce Lamb. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Nothing but Nothing.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a Back-to-School Education Lovefeast at 11 a.m. Sunday. A special offering will be received for theater arts instruction at the Philo-Hill Magnet Academy. A band prelude will precede worship.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. The service will be led by Pastor Bill McElveen. The sermon will be preached by guest minister, the Rev. Sandra Thigpenn.
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have Steward Rally Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. The speaker and guests will be the Rev. George C. Banks of Goler Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and the congregation.
Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, will have a free GriefShare session, entitled “Loss of a Spouse.” This meeting is for anyone who has experienced the death of their spouse. It starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sechrist Building, the brown building in the parking lot. Childcare will not be provided.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, is now accepting applications for after-school care for rising kindergartners through fifth-graders for fall 2019. The program serves Kimmel Farm and Flat Rock school areas. For more information, call 336-788-4183 or go to mtcarmelumc.org.
Music/Drama
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have the first concert of the 2019-2020 at 4 p.m. Sept. 8. It will feature John Mochnick, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; John Wilson, drums, and Roberto Oriheula, vibraphone. The concert is titled “Constellation: Works by Bach, Corelli, Chopin, Beethoven, and Orff with a Jazzy Kick.” Admission is free with a love offering collected for the First Christian Church concert fund. A reception will follow the concert. For more information, call 336-722-2714.
Fundraisers
Arcadia United Methodist Church, 117 Boulevard Road in the Arcadia community, will have a hot dog and ice cream dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. today. The cost is $8 for two hot dogs and ice cream or $6 for one hot dog and ice cream. Children under 12 eat for $4.
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, will have a community yard sale Friday and Aug. 31. Tables will be available inside for $25, tables provided. Set-up inside will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday spaces are available for $20, pay at the gate. Bring a table, blanket or truck to set items on. Gate opens at 7 a.m. and the sale begins at 8 a.m. It will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit mission projects. For more information, call the church office at 336-768-5629 or Ken Hauser at 336-724-3298.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.