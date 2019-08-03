Special Activities
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have coffee, juice and pastries at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, children and adult Bible Time at 10 a.m., and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11. The “Just as I Am” casual service will begin at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday with dinner. A Bible service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its 119th church anniversary and annual Spiritual Encounter from Sunday through Wednesday. Sunday school will be at 8:30 a.m. and a worship service will be at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. James Woodson II of St. James Home of Fresh Start in Greensboro will be the preacher. A ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the new church archives. There will be services at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Pastor Konnie Robinson will speak Monday; Overseer Michael Ellerbe will be the speaker Tuesday; and Johnny L. York will be the speaker Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Tyler Tankersley, Ardmore’s new pastor, will preach on “Running on Empty.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday summer Bible series will meet at 5:15 p.m. in fellowship hall B. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sun-day. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Clergy-Laity Leadership Balance.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 10. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be an evening prayer service at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Go Fly a Kite.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 450 Metropolitan Drive, Winston-Salem, the Stephen Ministry will begin its next 13-week sessions of Griefshare and Divorce Care Monday. They will be held on Mondays. Griefshare will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and Divorce Care will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes work book, materials and refreshments. Scholarships and childcare are available on request. Online registration and more information, are available at www.ummbc.org, or call the church office at 336-761-1358.
Holy Trinity Full Gospel Fellowship Center, 5307 Peters Creek Parkway will have its annual church celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. The ministry will be celebrating its 83rd church anniversary. Minister Jonathan Samuels will be the anniversary speaker. For more information, call 336-784-9347.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, is now accepting applications for after-school care for rising kindergartners through fifth-graders for fall 2019. The program serves Kimmel Farm and Flat Rock school areas. For more information, call 336-788-4183 or go to mtcarmelumc.org.
Fundraisers
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Music/Drama
Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will host Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: Inspired by the Baroque at 7 p.m. Sunday. The program will be presented by Matthew Bacon, Andrew Jacob, and Dreama Lovitt on the Noack Organ. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/SoundsofSummerWS/.
Vacation Bible School
Pfafftown Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have a free vacation Bible School from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. The theme will be VBS Camp Discovery! The Storytelling Tree Bible Adventure and Fun Festival. It is for children pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Lunch will be provided. For more information, or to register, call 336-692-5214.