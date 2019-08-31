Special Activities
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have a Cruise-In for Christ at 5 p.m. today with concessions and gospel music. Sunday, coffee, juice and pastries will be served at 9:45 a.m. Child and adult Bible Time is at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11. The “Just as I Am” casual service will begin at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday with dinner. A Bible service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “A Kingdom Dinner Party.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Activities for children, youth and adults will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a casual morning worship service with contemporary and traditional song selections at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. A continental breakfast will be served. For more information, call 336-765-0150.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 10. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, UU member Anne Murray will guide the 10:30 a.m. traditional worship through a “Poetry Pot-luck” of sharing and reflection. Steve Jones will be singing and leading the music. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Gloria Fitzgibbon will speak on “Mindfulness without Justice?” or how a Buddhist practice plays a role in contemplate culture. At Forum at 9:15 a.m., members Bob Manizza and Jim Norris will report on the Poor People’s Campaign World Congress in Washington.” For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening worship service is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting and Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a special service at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15 to celebrate the church’s 30th anniversary. The children’s Awana program starts Wednesday. To register online go to friendsbaptist.church/awana.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be an evening prayer service at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Vincent Howell’s sermon will be “Eating at Jesus’ Table.” Refreshments will be served between Sunday school and the service. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Wiggle Room.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. The service will be led by Pastor Bill McElveen. The sermon will be preached by the Rev. Ray Burke. It’s entitled “The Dinner Guest.”
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community Churches will have a free dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown. There will also be a Paint Party and everyone will go home with their own original painting.
New Direction Movement Cathedral, 3300 Overdale Drive, Winston-Salem, will celebrate its 40th church anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with Bishop Andrea Miller-Nash. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday the speaker will be Apostle Wallace Gaither. For more information, call 336-771-2111.
Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, will have a free 13-week GriefShare program at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Sechrist Building, the brown building in the parking lot. The program is for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Optional workbook is available for $17. Childcare will not be provided.
New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will hold fall revival services Sept. 8 through 11. At 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sept. 8, the speaker will be the Rev. James Peoples, NAMB Send City Missionary. At 6 p.m. Sept. 8, the speaker will be the Rev. John Pace, Mississippi Baptist Convention will be the speaker. At 7 p.m. Sept. 9, the speaker will be the Rev. Tyler Shepherd, preparing for missionary service. At 7 p.m. Sept. 10, the speaker will be Pastor Dewayne Lambeth, the pastor of Northside Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls, S.C. At 7 p.m. Sept. 11, the speaker will be Pastor Mel Winstead, the pastor of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Marshville.
Reedy Creek Baptist Church of Lexington, 600 Reedy Creek Baptist Church Road, Lexington, will have its Homecoming service Sept. 8. At 10 a.m. there will be a combined Sunday school and worship service with special speaker Chuck Phelps and special music by the Majesty Music Team. A covered dish lunch will be served following the service at the fellowship building.
St. James AME Church, 1501 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its annual Women’s Day Sept. 15. The day will begin at 8:45 a.m. with Deacon James Lomax teaching Sunday school. At the 10 a.m. worship service, the Rev. Tamara Kersey-Brown will bring the Women’s Day message. The theme is “Devoted Women of God — Empowering His Servants and Others.” Kersey-Brown has served as the senior pastor of Friendship in Ramseur and Maxwell Chapel in Graham AME churches.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Music/Drama
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have the first concert of the 2019-2020 at 4 p.m. Sept. 8. It will feature John Mochnick, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; John Wilson, drums, and Roberto Oriheula, vibraphone. The concert is titled “Constellation: Works by Bach, Corelli, Chopin, Beethoven, and Orff with a Jazzy Kick.” Admission is free with a love offering collected for the First Christian Church concert fund. A reception will follow the concert. For more information, call 336-722-2714.
Fundraisers
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, will have a community yard sale today. Spaces are available outside for $20, pay at the gate. Bring a table, blanket or truck to set items on. Gate opens at 7 a.m. and the sale begins at 8 a.m. It will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit mission projects. For more information, call the church office at 336-768-5629 or Ken Hauser at 336-724-3298.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, will have a Friday Night Supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The menu will be breakfast fare, tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $7 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.