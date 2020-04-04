Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch/. Pastoral prayer time will be offered on Facebook at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. “The Walk,” a Lenten study will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to https://ardmoreumc.org/ or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Dennis W. Bishop, the church’s senior pastor, will deliver the Palm Sunday message. You may prepare for communion by setting aside your cracker or bread and grape juice as it will be partaken together virtually.
Meadowview Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/meadowviewbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church-181602271942220. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “From Bystander to Cross-Bearer.” A virtual Sunday school lesson will be available at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s website, cfbctoday.org. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will celebrate Palm Sunday with an online service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “I Am the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” The staff will also host a daily five-minute Bible Study at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Facebook page. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. The service will also be available for listening by calling one of the following toll-free numbers, 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099. The meeting ID is 621-458-240. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons will celebrate Palm Sunday with a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday on Webex online conferencing. The community is invited to participate by calling the church at 336-766-5987, leave your name and email address and you will receive a link to connect via email. Pastor Vincent Howell’s sermon will be “Blessed is He Who Comes in the Name of the Lord.” For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.