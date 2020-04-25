Burkhead United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, check the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook for messages from the Rev. Carl L. Manuel Jr. Devotionals are located under the heading “Ministries” on the website.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. A Facebook account is not required to access the service. For more information, go to https://ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org and click on media. Dennis W. Bishop, the church’s senior pastor, will deliver the message, The Grace Message, part three.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org. This week’s sermon by Pastor Lia Scholl is “Reframing the Story.”
Meadowview Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/meadowviewbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church-181602271942220. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on Easter’s New Normal. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have an online service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch and on the church’s YouTube channel. Alan Gill, the church administrator, will speak on “Feed My Sheep.” Various Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. To hear the worship service, call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592, the meeting ID is 988-6504-9994. Be sure you have free long distance. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. service Sunday. Tony Makin, a member, will speak on the current convergence of the social and the ecological. To access the service, go to https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service.
