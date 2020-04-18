Burkhead United Methodist Church, check the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook for messages from the Rev. Carl L. Manuel, Jr. Devotionals are located under the heading “Ministries” on the website.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch/. A Facebook account is not required to access the service. For more information, go to https://ardmoreumc.org/ or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Dennis W. Bishop, the church’s senior pastor, will deliver the message.
Meadowview Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have an online revival meeting at www.facebook.com/meadowviewbaptist at 7 p.m Monday through Thursday. Pastor Jerry Walker of Oak Level Baptist Church in Stokesdale, and other preachers will be speaking. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. If you are unable to tune in during the service, you can access the services at your convenience. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church-181602271942220. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have an online service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “The Benefit of the Doubt.” Various Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. The service will also be available for listening by calling one of the following toll-free numbers, 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099. The meeting ID is 621-458-240. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will have a service at 11 a.m. Sunday featuring a talk by William Barber III, an environmental advocate, who is with the Climate Reality Project and co-chair of the N.C. Poor People’s Ecological Devastation Campaign. To attend the virtual service visit uufws.org. Click COVID-19 Updates/Upcoming Virtual Events/Virtual Worship Service and follow the Zoom registration link.
