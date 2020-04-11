Burkhead United Methodist Church, check the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook for messages from the Rev. Carl L. Manuel, Jr. Devotionals are located under the heading “Ministries” on the website.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have an Easter Sunrise Come and Go Flowering the Cross Service from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Flowers will be provided at the cross in the cemetery. Please respect the social distancing rules. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Easter Vigil service at 7 p.m. today; its Easter Sunrise service from its columbarium at 7 a.m. Sunday and its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch/. A Facebook account is not required to access the services. For more information, go to https://ardmoreumc.org/ or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Dennis W. Bishop, the church’s senior pastor, will deliver the Resurrection Sunday message.
Meadowview Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/meadowviewbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the page.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church-181602271942220. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “It’s Not Over ‘til it’s Over.” A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have an online service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “I Am the Resurrection and the Life.” Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. The service will also be available for listening by calling one of the following toll-free numbers, 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099. The meeting ID is 621-458-240. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia community, will have an Easter service at 11 a.m. Sunday with a Cruise-In for Christ outside worship service. Participants will sit in their vehicles spaced apart on the front lawn. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or e-mail mktvfl@att.net.
