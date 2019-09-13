Pettice-Grinton

Marquisha Grinton and

Robert Pettice, both of Winston-Salem, were married at 2 p.m. August 3, 2019 at St. Andrews UMC in Winston-Salem. Dr. Johnny L. York, Senior Pastor at Praise Assembly Church Ministries officiated.

Photo by Gary Mace II

