Mr. & Mrs. Tuttle

Leon and Frances Tuttle of Kernersville celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary July 31, 2019 with a cruise to the Caribbean.
The couple’s children and their spouses are Rita and Jim Fankhauser, Bonnie Tuttle, and Brenda Tuttle, all of Kernesville.
They have six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Tuttle retired from Crescent Ford in High Point. Mrs. Tuttle was a stay-at-home mom.
The couple were married July 31, 1949.
