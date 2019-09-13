Kenneth W. and Nellie E. Tesh of Midway celebrated their 65th anniversary August 21, 2019.
The couple’s children and their spouses are Gregory W. and Carolyn Tesh, and Keith A. and Pam Tesh, all of Midway; and Kathi and the Rev. Blaine Taylor of Wilmington.
The couple have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Tesh is the retired owner/president of Tesh and Sons Trailer/Scoota Trailer, mfg. Inc. in Lexington.
Mrs. Tesh is the retired co-owner of Unique Bridal and the secretary and treasurer of Tesh & Sons.
Mr. and Mrs. Tesh have been members of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church since 1959. Serving and still serving in different capacities; believing foremost in Jesus Christ as their savior and Lord.
Mr. Tesh loves woodworking, building, gardening, hunting, boating and fishing. He was a member of the Davidson County Planning Board, as well as serving in many capacities in their church.
Mrs. Tesh loves cooking, gardening, writing stories and poems for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is a former
member of Davidson County Board for Seniors, and mentors young women in their Christian Walk.
They thank their family and friends who have stood by them faithfully through the years. They have truly been their blessings!
The couple were married August 21, 1954.
Photo by Michael South, Photographer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.