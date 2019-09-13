William and Mary Holcomb of Walkertown celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary August 14, 2019 with their family. The couple’s children and their spouses are Joanna Holcomb, and Lori and Jacce Decker, all of Walkertown, and Chris and Pamela Holcomb of Belews Creek.
They have seven grandchildren.
Mr. Holcomb retired from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System.
Mrs. Holcomb is a homemaker.
The couple were married
August 14, 1959.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.