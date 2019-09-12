Mr. & Mrs. Hicks

Stephen and June Hicks of Winston-Salem celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 27, 2019.

The couple’s son is Eric Hicks of Winston-Salem.

Mr. Hicks is retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. Mrs. Hicks is retired from Millsap Photography.

The couple were married July 27,1969 at Wallburg Baptist Church in Wallburg, followed by a honeymoon trip to Myrtle Beach.

“My wife has been a great companion plus a great mother to our son. She is my soulmate and the love of my life.”

