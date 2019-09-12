Mr. & Mrs. Freeman

David and Patricia Freeman of King celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 22, 2019 with an intimate family dinner at their home.

The couple’s children and their spouses are Ashley and Eric Church of Colfax, and Christy and Chris Cox of Winston-Salem.

Their grandchildren are Adalyn Church and Grayson Church.

Mr. Freeman retired from Johnson Controls in Kernersville. Mrs. Freeman worked for AT&T in Winston-Salem.

The couple were married June 21, 1969.

