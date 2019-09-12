Mr. & Mrs. Freeman

David and Patricia Freeman of King celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 22, 2019 with an intimate family dinner at their home.
The couple’s children and their spouses are Ashley and Eric Church of Colfax, and Christy and Chris Cox of Winston-Salem.
Their grandchildren are Adalyn Church and Grayson Church.
Mr. Freeman retired from Johnson Controls in Kernersville. Mrs. Freeman worked for AT&T in Winston-Salem.
The couple were married June 21, 1969.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.