Pastor Arie van Eyk gives a sermon during an outdoor service Sunday at Providence Church Greensboro in Greensboro. Services had previously been limited to virtual get-togethers amid the coronavirus pandemic under the state's stay-at-home order, which was loosened on Friday to allow outdoor services. But Conservative Christian leaders sued North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday to get thrown out his latest restrictions on indoor religious services during the COVID-19 pandemic. They argue the limits, initiated by Cooper with health in mind, violate their rights to worship freely.