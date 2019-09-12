Howard-Dyer

Darcie Ellyn Dyer of Elkin and David Ross Howard, Jr. of Greensboro were married at 6 p.m. September 8, 2018 at Roaring Gap Church, in Roaring Gap. The Rev. Henry Harman Edens III officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sean Patrick Dyer of Elkin. Her maternal grandparents are Carolyn Wells Dickson of Elkin and the late David Carter Dickson, Jr. Her paternal grandparents are Georgette Petinot Dyer of Elkin and the late William Patrick Dyer.
The bride graduated from Elkin High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University. She works in sales for Haworth in Charlotte.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Ross Howard of Greensboro. His maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Horace Robinson Kornegay, Sr. His paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Noble Howard, Jr.
The groom graduated from Woodberry Forest School in Woodberry Forest, VA. and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia. He is employed by commercial real estate firm JLL in Charlotte.
The bride was escorted by her father. Her wedding gown of silk organza and Chantilly lace featured a fitted bodice and full ballgown skirt. Her veil of Belgian lace is an heirloom of the groom’s family and was worn by his mother on her wedding day. The bride carried a bouquet of fragrant white and pale blush flowers including English roses, gardenia, freesia and stephanotis.
The maid of honor was Ellen Marie Dale of Charlotte. The bridesmaids were Bevin Louise Dyer of Elkin, the bride’s sister; Julianne Kornegay Howard of Raleigh, the groom’s sister; Eleanor May Hawkins of Washington, D.C.; Caroline Page Rice of Denver, CO; and Mary Baker Maund and Joy Lynn Rogers, both of Atlanta.
The groom’s father was the best man.
The groomsmen were Benjamin Beale Howard of Greensboro, the groom’s brother; Mark Alexander Battin of Raleigh; Kenneth Bruce Botsford, Jr. of San Francisco; Peter Ratcliffe Hawkins of Washington, D.C.; and Frank Civil Adams, Alexander Knox Butler, William Medearis Butler II, Roddey Dowd III, John Stephen Petrone, and Nathan William Villaume, all of Charlotte.
The ushers were Travis Owen Cooke of Washington, D.C.; Robert Clifton Long of Richmond, VA; Alexander Paul Rothschild of Boston; and Andrew Loughridge Strong of New York, NY.
The program attendants were Carolyn Garrison Duckett of Raleigh and Emlyn Taylor Thompson of San Francisco.
Following the ceremony, a reception, hosted by the bride’s parents was held at The Graystone Inn in Roaring Gap.
A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s parents, was held at The Graystone Inn.
After a honeymoon trip to the Amalfi Coast, the couple reside in Charlotte.
Photo by Leigh Webber
