Winter gardening topic of talk Tuesday

Reynolda Gardens will have a gardening talk at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Education Wing. The topic will be Waking up in Winter: Berries, Bark, and Blooms to Shake the Winter Doldrums.

Jon Roethling will discuss plants that bloom between December and February.

The cost is $5 and registration is not required.

For more information, call 336-758-3485.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

To submit an item, email it to features @wsjournal.com, mail typed information and photos to Home & Garden Briefs, c/o Features Department, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or drop it off at the front desk of the Journal on North Spruce Street.

Tags

Load comments