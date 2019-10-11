Winter gardening topic of talk Tuesday
Reynolda Gardens will have a gardening talk at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Education Wing. The topic will be Waking up in Winter: Berries, Bark, and Blooms to Shake the Winter Doldrums.
Jon Roethling will discuss plants that bloom between December and February.
The cost is $5 and registration is not required.
For more information, call 336-758-3485.
