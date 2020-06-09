Q: I enjoy making pesto but have had trouble growing basil. What is the secret to growing it?
Answer. Basil (Ocimum basilicum) is a tender annual herb that can be grown in all of the soils and climate zones across North Carolina. A member of the Lamiaceae family or the mint family, the plant is native to tropical parts of Africa and Asia.
Start seeds five to six weeks before the last frost and transplant out into the garden when night time temperatures reach 500 F.
Basil grows best with at least six hours of sunlight in a friable garden soil with organic matter worked in to aid water holding capacity or drainage, depending on your soil type.
It is always best to test your soil to determine the pH and nutrient needs of your plants prior to adding soil amendments. Basil grows best in soil with a pH of 6 to 6.5.
Over fertilizing can reduce the desirable volatile oils in the basil leaves. Regular pinching of stems back to smaller leaves will cause your plants to grow into bushes.
Any prunings can be used for culinary purposes or dried and stored for later use.
Allow some of your plants to flower in order to attract pollinators and beneficial insects.
Q: What are the best varieties of basil to grow? What other uses besides culinary are there?
Answer. Try one of the following cultivars this season:
- Sweet basils: sweet, genovese, large-leaf, mammoth.
- Purple foliage basils: dark opal, purple ruffles.
- Lemon basils: lemon-lcented, lemon, sweet dani.
- Others: cinnamon, spicy bush, camphor, anise, licorice, holy.
Often grown and used for culinary purposes, there are many other ways to enjoy basil.
Try growing lettuce leaf basil for eating as caprese salad with garden fresh tomatoes and mozzarella with a balsamic vinegar glaze.
Grow holy basil to use in your bath as an infusion. The sweet, spicy fragrance will lift your spirits while you soak after a long day in the garden.
