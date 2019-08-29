The education department at Reynolda Gardens will have two information sessions for volunteers at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Sept. 6.

Volunteers lead school groups on nature walks that last one to two hours. The walks include the formal gardens, greenhouses, and woods one to two mornings a week during the school year.

For more information, call the education office at 336-758-3485.

Forks on Friday lecture is Sept. 6

The Forsyth County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will have its Forks on Friday lunchtime lecture at noon Sept. 6 at the center, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem.

The topic will be on using native plants in home landscaping designs, and there will information about hard-to-find plants that will be available at a future plant sale.

The program is free; registration is not required. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

For more information, call 336-703-2850.

