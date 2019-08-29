The education department at Reynolda Gardens will have two information sessions for volunteers at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Sept. 6.
Volunteers lead school groups on nature walks that last one to two hours. The walks include the formal gardens, greenhouses, and woods one to two mornings a week during the school year.
For more information, call the education office at 336-758-3485.
Forks on Friday lecture is Sept. 6
The Forsyth County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will have its Forks on Friday lunchtime lecture at noon Sept. 6 at the center, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem.
The topic will be on using native plants in home landscaping designs, and there will information about hard-to-find plants that will be available at a future plant sale.
The program is free; registration is not required. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.
For more information, call 336-703-2850.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.