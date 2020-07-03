While helping a colleague deadhead roses, we had a conversation about how to best perpetuate color with this fundamental garden plant. We pondered what might be the key to continual bloom and beauty with roses. Is it drip irrigation? Weekly feedings? Or does the real solution have more to do with bringing in a few backup plants?
We came to the conclusion that underplanting roses with annual and perennial color is one of the most clever ways to keep interest in the rose garden. When the roses fade or get a little “leggy,” they will have color at their knees to draw the eye.
Let’s face it — we all get a little tired in the heat of summer. We all need to take more breaks, we need more hydration, and we sometimes need to lean on the shoulders of friends to gather our strength. Roses are no exception. When the summer heat sets in, roses slow down.
“Roses, like some of us, hate hot weather — a phrase many of my friends and their children hear me quote often,” said Jimmy Speas, a member of the Winston-Salem Rose Society. “The heat slows the growing and blooming process by dehydrating the canes and leaves, so water, water, water your roses.”
I think we can all agree that a rose without bud or bloom is nothing spectacular. So to avoid drab areas around your roses, pla0nt around their base colorful annuals, bulbs, perennials and groundcovers that will detract from their seasonal unsightly look.
Nancy Harper Janeway has employed this practice in her Winston-Salem garden. Scattered throughout her poolside garden are a variety of roses, which are underplanted by a sea of perennial color. Although not all were planted to mask the seasonal curtail of the roses, the companion plants do a fantastic job of filling in around them.
“My first husband laid all this out,” Harper Janeway said. “He laid out the garden; it’s all in quarters. He had to have blossoms, he had to have flowers, and this is the result. So I went along with it, and I’m so glad I did.”
The continual perennial color draws the eye into the garden, down to the ground and back upward to the sporadic bloom of the roses. Daylilies, multi-colored echinacea and crocosmia are taking center stage right now, as they provide vibrant pops of color to the terrace.
Hues of purple are heavy, as the deep tones of perennial salvia dance beside the softer masts of Russian sage. Soon a tower of purple iron weed will burst into bloom. Lythrum (purple loosestrife) is blooming everywhere, which Harper Janeway loves, despite its highly aggressive and invasive reputation.
Although reminiscent of an intermingled English garden, Harper Janeway sees the garden in a different, untamed light.
“Someone said it’s an English garden, and I said ‘no,’” Harper Janeway said. “When you go to England and you see real English gardens, that’s one thing. But this is just an American garden that got thrown together.”
Though a mixture of roses are mixed into the poolside garden, a formal rose garden sits on a terrace above. A knee-high boxwood hedge separates the two gardens, a design element that serves a very aesthetic purpose. When standing below, the evergreen hedge hides the underbelly of the roses in the formal garden, allowing just the blooms to be visible.
“These are strictly for cutting,” Harper Janeway said. “But I find them unattractive, because you don’t want to look at the body of a rose.”
That statement rang loud and true to me, and only perpetuated the reasons for underplanting roses. There is little to like about the pediment of a rose, as we’re always focused on the beauty of the crown.
Harper Janeway makes sure to talk to and encourage all of her plants as she passes them, something I practice myself. Her garden has matured into a woven menagerie of bloom and texture, a space which welcomes co-mingling and volunteer plants.
Magenta gladiolus, mystery buddleia and tetraploid daylilies are just a few of the plants that can’t be traced to human hands. She embraces all the surprises she finds in her garden, though, as the plants seem to work together to create a whimsical canvas.
“It’s like some private joke that Mother Nature is playing,” Harper Janeway said with a laugh. “The plants breed and interbreed, and then we wind up with things we didn’t know we had. I guess that’s the way it should be. I don’t come out at night, because I don’t want to know what they’re doing.”
The style in which Harper Janeway’s roses are underplanted is loose and layered. Most of her roses are at the top of the planting bed, which gives leeway with the plants she chose to surround them.
When choosing plants to situate around roses, take into consideration the mature size and bloom time. Don’t underplant with anything that will grow taller than or overwhelm the roses, which defeats the purpose. Stagger your blooms for continual color, add texture with foliage and plant summer bulbs for height behind (Asiatic lily, gladiolus, dahlia).
Some good plant choices for underplanting include dianthus, anemone, perennial geranium, guara, artemesia, daylilies, rudbeckia, peony, yarrow, lavender and hardy mums. There are tons of great choices for annual color, too.
The day I visited Harper Janeway’s garden, the formal rose garden was full of bloom, but the roses scattered throughout the poolside were hit or miss. This was hard to spot, though, considering how tucked in they were to the surrounding plants.
“Some of (the roses) are past their prime, but they’ve just been fed,” Harper Janeway said. “If we feed them a lot, they’ll just come right back. They don’t know any better. You plant them all together — the peonies think they’re fine, the phlox thinks it’s fine. They key of course is feeding and watering.”
As we grow as gardeners, we recognize when something is too much or not enough. We understand the importance of whispering encouragement to our plants, much like Nan Harper Janeway. Ultimately, we learn over time how to create balance. And sometimes that balance is found when we allow our plants to lean on each other for strength and inspiration.
