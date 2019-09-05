The Triad Daylily Fans will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Earthfare, 2965 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.

The speaker will be Cyndy Hummel, who raises butterflies. She is the editor of the Carolina Butterfly Society newsletter. Hummel will explain how to care for butterflies and the varieties that are found in this area.

For more information, call 336-456-4509.

