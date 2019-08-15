Educational tours of pawpaw orchard

The Forsyth County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will have three educational tours of the pawpaw orchard in the center’s demonstration garden at the center, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem. The tours are free and last about an hour. The public is encouraged to come learn about this fascinating native fruit.

Tour times are 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21, noon Aug. 23, or 10 a.m. Aug. 24. Participants are asked to wear safe walking shoes and to be advised that the terrain is uneven. In the event of rain the tour will be cancelled.

Participants will be able to taste the fruit and enjoy a display of pawpaw products. Trees will be available to purchase at the end of each tour, while supplies last. Participants are asked to wear safe walking shoes and to be advised that the terrain is uneven.

Register by calling 336-703-2850 or by emailing coop-ext-registration@forsyth.cc.

News about home and garden activities runs in the Homework column on Fridays. To submit an item, email it to features @wsjournal.com, mail typed information and photos to Home & Garden Briefs, c/o Features Department, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or drop it off at the front desk of the Journal on North Spruce Street. Information should include a contact name and daytime phone number.

