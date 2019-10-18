Program on rain gardens to be Tuesday

Reynolda Gardens will have a program on Seven Steps to a Backyard Rain Garden at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Education Wing.

Rain gardens can be the solution to standing water problems and excessive storm runoff in yards.

Wendi Hartup, the stormwater manager for the Town of Kernersville, will be the speaker.

The cost is $5 and registration is not required.

For more information, call 336-758-3485 or go to www.reynoldagardens.org.

