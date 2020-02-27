Golden-crowned kinglet

Golden-crowned kinglet, seen at Salem Lake

 David Disher photos/

Gardens for birds talk to be Wednesday

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, will have an adult class about bird-friendly gardening at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walnut Hall at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.

Ron Morris, the birding columnist for the Winston-Salem Journal will be the speaker. He will explain how to make a backyard garden attract birds.

The program is free, but registration is required and may be made by emailing coop-ext-registration@forsyth.cc or call 336-703-2850.

Park admission is free. Tell the gate attendant that you are attending a seminar.

