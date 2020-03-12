20170804w_fea_dixon

Mortgage Lifter tomato

 Journal file

Stokes gardeners to hold spring workshop

The Stokes Extension Master Gardener Association will hold its spring workshop from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. March 21 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Road, King.

Jill Hollingsworth, a master gardener from Greensboro, will talk about “Gardens under Glass,” appropriate containers and plants to build a terrarium. A finished terrarium will be offered as a door prize.

There will be a tour of Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse, 1088 W. Dalton Road, King, a short drive away.

There will be a hands-on workshop, “Passion of Growing Heirloom Tomatoes,” by Ann and Bill Smith of Old Town Farm in Walnut Cove on heirloom tomatoes. They will explain the characteristics and care of popular heirloom tomato varieties. Each participant will plant a few seeds to take home for later planting in a garden.

The preregistration fee is $15 through Monday. Registration at the door is $20.

To register online, visit http://StokesMGV.org/workshops.

For more information, call Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.

News about home and garden activities runs in the Homework column on Fridays. To submit an item, email it to features @wsjournal.com, mail typed information and photos to Home & Garden Briefs, c/o Features Department, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or drop it off at the front desk of the Journal on North Spruce Street. Information should include a contact name and daytime phone number.

Tags

Load comments