Stokes gardeners to hold spring workshop
The Stokes Extension Master Gardener Association will hold its spring workshop from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. March 21 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Road, King.
Jill Hollingsworth, a master gardener from Greensboro, will talk about “Gardens under Glass,” appropriate containers and plants to build a terrarium. A finished terrarium will be offered as a door prize.
There will be a tour of Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse, 1088 W. Dalton Road, King, a short drive away.
There will be a hands-on workshop, “Passion of Growing Heirloom Tomatoes,” by Ann and Bill Smith of Old Town Farm in Walnut Cove on heirloom tomatoes. They will explain the characteristics and care of popular heirloom tomato varieties. Each participant will plant a few seeds to take home for later planting in a garden.
The preregistration fee is $15 through Monday. Registration at the door is $20.
To register online, visit http://StokesMGV.org/workshops.
For more information, call Stokes County Cooperative Extension at 336-593-8179.
