20170804w_fea_dixon

Mortgage Lifter tomato

 Journal file

The Terrariums and Tomatoes workshop sponsored by the Stokes Extension Master Gardener Association and scheduled for March 21, has been postponed.

A new date will be announced when it is determined.

News about home and garden activities runs in the Homework column on Fridays. To submit an item, email it to features @wsjournal.com, mail typed information and photos to Home & Garden Briefs, c/o Features Department, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or drop it off at the front desk of the Journal on North Spruce Street. Information should include a contact name and daytime phone number.

Tags

Load comments