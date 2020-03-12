The Terrariums and Tomatoes workshop sponsored by the Stokes Extension Master Gardener Association and scheduled for March 21, has been postponed.
A new date will be announced when it is determined.
The Terrariums and Tomatoes workshop sponsored by the Stokes Extension Master Gardener Association and scheduled for March 21, has been postponed.
A new date will be announced when it is determined.
News about home and garden activities runs in the Homework column on Fridays. To submit an item, email it to features @wsjournal.com, mail typed information and photos to Home & Garden Briefs, c/o Features Department, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or drop it off at the front desk of the Journal on North Spruce Street. Information should include a contact name and daytime phone number.
