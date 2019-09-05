Q: What is the difference between a scuppernong grape and a muscadine grape? Will both types grow here?

Answer: There is quite a bit of confusion about the difference between the Scuppernong and the Muscadine grape. A popular saying is, “All Scuppernongs are Muscadines, but not all Muscadines are Scuppernongs.” In other words, the Scuppernong grape is a type of Muscadine. Scuppernong types have a bronze flesh. Some of the best varieties for our area are Carlos, Magnolia, Doreen, Triumph and Summit. The black cultivars, which are often called Muscadines, are Noble and Nesbitt. All Muscadine grapes, whether bronze or black, make an excellent choice for growing in our area for fresh eating, jams, jelly, juice and wine. A native grape that has been improved by breeding and selection, it is well adapted to our hot, humid summers.

For more information, visit: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/muscadine-grapes-in-the-home-garden.

Q: How can I apply the concept of crop rotation in my home vegetable garden? Will it really work?

Answer: Rotate your vegetables by not planting the same vegetable or related vegetable in the same location year after year. In other words, don’t always plant your tomatoes in the same place year after year. If you have space to do so, rotate your entire garden area to another part of the yard. By rotating vegetables from different families you can prevent buildup of insects and diseases that attack your plants. Because plant insects and diseases are not always obvious, they may not build up to a damaging level in a single season or year. Plant your vegetables by family to help with your rotation plan.

Below is a list of vegetable families helpful when rotating your garden:

  • Sunflower family (composite): endive, chicory, artichoke, lettuce, salsify, and sunflower.
  • Onion family (lily): asparagus, chive, garlic, leek, onion, and shallot.

Pea family (legume): peanuts, soybeans, peas and beans.

  • Nightshade family (solanaceae): tomato, eggplant, pepper, and Irish potato.
  • Mallow family: okra.
  • Grass family: popcorn and sweet corn.
  • Gourd family (curcubitaceae): cucumber, gourd, cantaloupe, watermelon, pumpkin and squash.
  • Goosefoot family: beet, spinach, and Swiss chard.
  • Carrot family (parsley family): carrot, chervil, celery, coriander, dill, fennel, parsley, and parsnip.
  • Mustard family (brassica)– bok choi, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, collards, cauliflower, turnip, rutabaga, radish, mustard greens, kohlrabi, horseradish, kale, and cress.
Mary Jac Brennan is the agent for fruit and vegetable horticulture for small farms and local food for the Forsyth Cooperative Extension. Contact Mary Jac about commercial production, local foods, and sustainable agriculture questions. For information on home and gardening issues, contact the Forsyth Cooperative Extension office at maryjac_brennan@ncsu.edu or call 336-703-2850.

