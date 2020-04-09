Q: What is the best orientation for garden rows, north to south or east to west?

Answer: Many gardeners choose to lay out their rows running north to south so that no rows get shaded. If your site works better for you to run your rows east to west, plant taller growing plants and any trellised plants on the north side of the garden to avoid excessive shading.

Q: What is the difference between determinate and indeterminate tomatoes? Is one better for our area?

Answer: One type is not necessarily better than the other, but they do require different management practices. Determinant tomatoes are bushier and stop vertical growth when they reach a certain height. Determinate tomatoes tend to set fruit early and then ripen within a concentrated period. The large commercial tomato farms in the western part of the state grow mostly determinate types so that they can harvest the field all at one time. Determinant type tomatoes will not need as much pruning and do not take up as much room in the garden. They are a good choice for growing in containers. Indeterminate tomatoes are sometimes called vining tomatoes because the stems will keep growing until they are killed by frost or disease. The fruit of indeterminate tomatoes develops over a longer period of the season so many home gardeners prefer this type. Indeterminate types ===ill require more pruning and need more space in the garden. To allow for plenty of room for growth and air flow plant indeterminate tomatoes 2 feet apart center to center. Both types of tomatoes benefit from staking.

Mary Jac Brennan is the agent for fruit and vegetable horticulture for small farms and local food for the Forsyth Cooperative Extension. Contact Mary Jac about commercial production, local foods, and sustainable agriculture questions. For information on home and gardening issues, contact the Forsyth Cooperative Extension office at maryjac_brennan@ncsu.edu or call 336-703-2850.

