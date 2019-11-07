Landscape workshop at Reynolda Gardens
Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University will have a Landscape for Life workshop at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Reynolda Gardens Education Wing.
The topic will be “The Role of Pollinators in Sustainable Gardens” and the speaker will be Amanda Lanier, the curator of education at the gardens.
The general admission cost is $5. Admission is free for WFU faculty, staff, students, and Friends of Reynolda Gardens. Registration is not required.
For more information, go to http://reynoldagardens.org/events/tuesday-gardening-series-landscape-for-life-lfl-sustainable-gardens/.
