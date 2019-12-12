Reynolda Gardens holding holiday plant sale

Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University is holding its holiday plant sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the greenhouse. The sale will continue through Dec. 21.

Plants include cyclamen, poinsettias, paperwhites, amaryllis, and Christmas cactus.

For more information, call 336-758-5593.

