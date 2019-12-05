Q: How do I protect my plants from deer? The deer are bothering some new tree plantings.
Answer: Although hunters and nature enthusiasts may enjoy the sight of deer, this animal has presented some problems throughout the state. Deer are involved in vehicular collisions; overbrowsing of parks and reserves; and damage to a variety of crops, gardens, nurseries, and trees.
Deer can be problematic throughout the year. During the early fall until late winter, bucks will rub their antlers against small trees with trunks that are 1 to 3 inches in diameter to mark their territory and to remove the velvet that has built up on their antlers. The rubbing may eventually kill or stunt the tree because of damaged xylem and phloem tissue along the tree trunk. The xylem carries water and minerals up into the tree’s leaves, stems, and buds. The phloem carries the manufactured sugars back down into the roots for storage. When this pathway is disrupted, tree growth will be limited and may stop all together.
During the growing season, damage by deer can be identified by the jagged or torn surface on twigs or stems that they browse (compared to the clean-cut surface left by rabbits and rodents). Deer tracks are also easily identified. As with all nuisance wildlife problems and damage concerns, changing your level of tolerance is the easiest solution. But you must ultimately decide what level of damage warrants action. If you choose to manage your deer problems, remember that there seldom are quick solutions. The key to success is persistence. There are several strategies you can employ to protect your plants, especially young trees from deer. Use a 6-foot-tall hardware cloth enclosure placed about 4 inches from the trunk and completely encircling the tree. Another exclusion method is to erect a moveable electric fence, which can be set up during high pressure times of the year. You can also install permanent fencing such as high-tensile electric fences or eight foot tall chain-link fence. Both types are expensive and permanent. If you use the electric fence, be sure to post warning signs. Scare tactics are another method to repel the deer from an area you want to protect. Spotlights, sprinklers, and loud noises will scare deer. The key with using scare tactics as a deterrent is to change what you are doing in order to keep the deer surprised. Deer will quickly become accustomed to routine human behavior. Repellants can be used to protect against deer damage. Repellants are expensive and must be reapplied after rainfall. Contact repellants are applied directly to dormant plants to make them taste bad to the deer. Area repellants are sprayed near plants and create an offending odor designed to keep deer away. Bags of human hair can work, but effectiveness is inconsistent. Many people tie bars of soap to trees. Each bar protects about 1-2 meters are space. Shooting is one of the better options. Increasing the harvest rate on your land may provide relief. Check with the Division of Wildlife for hunting regulation and limits at https://www.ncwildlife.org/Hunting/Seasons-Limits.
If you are a hunter and you want to donate venison to help alleviate hunger, find out more about the organization N.C. Hunters for the Hungry, Inc. and processors that serve as drop off points here http://nchuntersforthehungry.org/uploads/2019_Processor_List_9-5-19.pdf.
If you are not a hunter but want to provide land for hunting to reduce the deer population on your property, consider working with BackYard BowPro. This is a non-profit organization that takes deer killed by hunters and shares the meat with food pantries. Visit their facebook page for more information: Team Backyard BowPro@NoHungryPeople.
Q: I have a new fig tree that I planted this fall. Are there any special precautions I should take to protect it over the winter months?
Answer: The most important precaution you can take is to protect the roots of your newly planted fig. The one-year-old wood has relatively little stored material and a rather high freezing point. Young plants are injured by higher freezing temperatures than are older plants, and plants still in leaf are tender. Thus, the same variety can be hardy at one age or time of year and tender at others. Since we have already had night time temperatures in the teens, the soil temperatures have fallen enough for you to go ahead and add approximately 2-4 inches of mulch around the stem. You could use shredded hardwood bark, pine bark, pine straw, hay, leaves or even finished compost. The mulch will help protect the roots by moderating the soil temperature. If extreme cold is forecast I would suggest wrapping burlap or row cover material around the base of your fig tree. Figs are easily grown and do well on most North Carolina soils if they are well drained and reasonably fertile. But figs normally produce an extensive shallow root system, and they may suffer from drought conditions in shallow, light soils. They perform best on deep, fertile soils and respond well to such types of mulch as leaves, hay and straw. The ideal soil is one that holds moisture well during dry periods and is well aerated with good native fertility.
Remember to water your fig tree throughout the winter in the event that we are not getting at least one inch of precipitation every seven to ten days. Too little water in the winter is sometimes more damaging to plants due because of increased occurrence of windy days. Too much water can be a problem as well. Figs do not like cold, wet feet.
