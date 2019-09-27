Reynolda Gardens plant sale Saturday

Reynolda Gardens will have a native plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the greenhouses. The sale will include woody plants and perennials for home gardens.

For more information, go to reynoldagardens.org.

Forks on Friday lecture is Oct. 4

The Forsyth Counter Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will have its Forks on Friday lecture at noon Oct. 4 at the center, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem.

The program will be Go with the Flow: Techniques for Dealing with Stormwater in the Home Landscape. The speaker will be Kathy Johnson, a volunteer with the Forsyth County Extension Master Gardeners.

The program is free and participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

Master gardeners to hold plant sale

The Davidson County Master Gardener Volunteer Association will have its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at the Lexington Farmers Market at the Depot, 129 S. Railroad St., Lexington.

There will be a variety of plants available, including native North Carolina plants. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

Master gardeners will be available to answer questions.

