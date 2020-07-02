Q: I’ve been able to remove two individual warts easily and cheaply. I’d had one for three or four years on my heel. The other was several months old, on my left triceps.
Some years before, I’d read about duct tape as a solution. I merely took a piece of duct tape large enough to cover the wart, stuck it on, and left it in place. After a couple of weeks, the tape fell off, so I replaced it. When that fell off (after another two weeks or so), the warts were completely gone. Seriously.
Answer: Duct tape has been a controversial treatment for warts for years. Dermatologists have often scoffed that something so simple would be helpful.
A recent study compared duct tape with freezing (cryotherapy). Although cryotherapy was more effective (58% success), silver duct tape also worked for some people (20%).
The duct tape was applied over the wart for up to eight weeks or until the wart disappeared (Dermatologic Therapy, online, March 29, 2020). The authors conclude: “Cryotherapy has higher efficacy than duct tape in the treatment of plantar warts in adults; however, duct tape may represent a practical and convenient alternative to cryotherapy in certain circumstances.”
Q: I had an excruciating bout with hip bursitis last year. The doctor tried every pain med he could. Nothing touched the pain. I could not lie, sit or walk, and I was miserable.
After many emergency-room visits and walk-in clinic visits, the university pain clinic finally gave me an injection. That was the only thing that helped. I walked out of the clinic, but the relief only lasted a short while.
When it returned, I boiled fresh turmeric with almond milk, cinnamon and cayenne pepper. Within 48 hours of drinking it, I felt some relief. At least I could sit on the toilet without pain. After three to four days, I could get around the house without pain or the walker. After 10 days on this drink, I had no pain for a year.
Then I got lazy and stopped drinking it. Twelve months later, the pain returned.
A week ago, I made another batch of curcumin milk and started drinking it. Now the pain is gone again. This beverage sure beats strong medications, so I keep the formula on my fridge. )
Answer: Turmeric is the yellow spice that gives curry its distinctive color. Its active ingredient, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties. One study found that curcumin with or without Boswellia was effective in treating joint pain due to arthritis (BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Jan. 9, 2018).
Turmeric has also been used in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic medicine to treat symptoms of diabetes. There is some evidence that this compound and its metabolites can improve insulin sensitivity (Journal of Ethnopharmacology, online, May 25, 2020).
If you would like to learn more about the healing properties of turmeric and many other spices and herbs, you may wish to read our book “Spice Up Your Health.” It is available in the bookstore at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
King Features Syndicate
