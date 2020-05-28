The final word on hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin against the coronavirus is not yet in. But there is now ample evidence that each drug alone and both drugs together can increase the risk for dangerous heart rhythm disturbances.
One study demonstrating the link was published in The Lancet (May 22, 2020). More than 96,000 COVID-19 positive patients from 671 hospitals participated. Nearly 15,000 received drug treatment with either hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine. These compounds have long been used against malaria and have been pressed into service on the possibility they might help fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.
The investigators analyzed patients’ medical records. This type of retrospective scrutiny is considered an observational study. It isn’t as strong as an actual experiment in which volunteers are randomly assigned to treatment or placebo. Still, with information on so many people, scientists are alarmed to find that the drugs did not appear to help people recover more quickly or survive longer. On the contrary, people taking one of these drugs were more likely to develop heart rhythm problems that can lead to premature death.
Doctors have long known about the potential for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to disrupt heart rhythm. That is one reason the Food and Drug Administration has warned people not to take hydroxychloroquine except as part of a clinical trial.
Even more worrisome, many people taking one of the malaria drugs also took an antibiotic called azithromycin at the same time. This medicine, also called Z-Pak, was hypothesized to work together with the chloroquine-type medicines against the virus.
People taking HCQ alone were 137% more likely to experience a dangerous heart arrhythmia. If they took the malaria drug together with azithromycin, the increased risk of a serious heart rhythm abnormality was more than 400%.
We hope that all this attention to heart arrhythmias triggered by hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin will remind health care professionals that there are over 100 other medications that also can alter heart rhythms.
We became aware of the potential for deadly drug-induced arrhythmias when we received this message over 20 years ago: “Our 19-year-old granddaughter died in her sleep while she was at college. She had taken Seldane, and it caused violent heart arrhythmias. The Food and Drug Administration should throw out Seldane and the generic.”
Eventually, the FDA did exactly that. Part of the problem with this nonsedating antihistamine was that it could interact with drugs like azithromycin to prolong the QT interval on an electrocardiogram. This is also what happened to some COVID-19 patients.
Now that physicians have become acutely aware of the consequences of drug-induced heart-rhythm problems, they must monitor patients who are taking such medicines. Before they prescribe drugs such as amiodarone, azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, citalopram, fluconazole or ondansetron, they should order an ECG to make sure the patient is not at particularly high risk. A heightened awareness of QT intervals and drug-induced arrhythmias may be one positive outcome of this otherwise disappointing study.
