Q: My daughter, 33, who lives in Los Angeles, has epilepsy. She has stayed seizure-free with Keppra. But her health insurance will no longer pay for it, and it costs nearly $2,000 a month.
She has read on message boards that epileptics who take the generic may experience breakthrough seizures. Unless she can find a way to get Keppra affordably, she will have no choice but to take the generic. What advice can you give her so that she can attempt to obtain the highest quality generic possible?
Answer: We searched for an authorized generic version of Keppra (levetiracetam). That would mean a formulation identical to the brand name. Sadly, none appears to be available, so this is not an option.
A different approach might be to purchase brand-name Keppra from a reputable online Canadian pharmacy. If your daughter were taking the maximum daily dose of 3,000 mg, the cost would be around $300 for a month’s supply.
You can find cost comparisons at www.PharmacyChecker.com. We offer more information on evaluating online Canadian pharmacies and authorized generic drugs in our eGuide to Saving Money on Medicines.
Q: I never realized that medicine could deteriorate during transportation. Before, I let pills sit in the mailbox no matter what the temperature. After reading your column, that will not happen again.
Answer: Many medicines should be kept at room temperature (68 to 77 degrees). The Food and Drug Administration does allow temporary temperature excursions during shipping and storage from 59 to 86 degrees.
When the FDA recently requested the recall of all ranitidine (Zantac) products, it noted that the nitrosamine impurity (NDMA) in these products “increases over time and when stored at higher than room temperatures....” NDMA is a probable carcinogen.
King Features Syndicate
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.