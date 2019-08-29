Q: About a year ago, I learned about a new migraine medicine called Aimovig. I asked my neurologist if he could prescribe it, since I was averaging nine major headaches and 18 days off work each month.
At first, he was reluctant to prescribe Aimovig because it was so new. But all my other medications were barely working, so he finally agreed.
This drug changed my life. I inject it every 28 days and now average just one headache a month. That means a lot less missed work and a lot less suffering. I have experienced no side effects. I hope others can benefit as I have.
Answer: Other readers also have reported substantial improvement with erenumab (Aimovig). The Food and Drug Administration has also approved two other injectable drugs in this class: fremanezumab (Ajovy) and galcanezumab (Emgality). They are for migraine prevention rather than treatment.
The autoinjectors can cost over $500 unless insurance covers them, as it frequently does. Side effects of Aimovig can include constipation, nausea, hair loss, muscle aches and joint pain.
To learn more about this intriguing new migraine medicine and other headache treatments, you may wish to listen to the free podcast of our interview with Dr. Jennifer Kriegler, director of the Headache Medicine Fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. It is Show 1133: How Can You Overcome Migraine Headaches? and is available at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Questions for Joe and Teresa Graedon can be emailed via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
