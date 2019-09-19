Nursery to hold open house

Mitchell’s Nursery will have its annual fall open house from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28. The nursery is 1088 W. Dalton Road, King.

There will be fall plants, refreshments, and door prizes. Hot dogs will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, 336-983-4107.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

News about home and garden activities runs in the Homework column on Fridays. To submit an item, email it to features @wsjournal.com, mail typed information and photos to Home & Garden Briefs, c/o Features Department, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or drop it off at the front desk of the Journal on North Spruce Street. Information should include a contact name and daytime phone number.

Tags

Load comments