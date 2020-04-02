Last week I wrote about adapting to uncertain circumstances, a skill set that seems to have become the new norm. A colleague recently reminded me that gardeners have an innate ability to adapt and improvise. There is a fluid nature to a gardener, as their sweat equity is at the mercy of Mother Nature. Just like the seeds we sow, we can be swept away, blown over, wilted and trampled, but still manage to keep our roots and persevere.
Though so many things have come to a screeching halt, it’s important for us to remember that spring has sprung and gardening has not been canceled. The convergence of spring and stay at home orders has prompted many of us to start digging in the dirt. This raises a fair question about if and how we can shop for plants, green goods and materials to get our gardens going.
One of the few industries deemed as critical and essential during the COVID-19 crisis are food and agriculture businesses. According the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, this includes “nursery operations, garden centers, landscape and maintenance companies critical to the environmental and physical living conditions necessary in our communities.”
Garden centers, nurseries, farm supply stores and small growers are open for business and rapidly adapting to meet customer concerns and safety restrictions. For these businesses, spring is crucial to their bottom line, so they’re doing everything they can to roll with the changing tide.
The state-mandated stay-at-home order should be taken seriously, and we should plan our outings efficiently, keeping in mind how to avoid crowds and how to limit exposure. With those principles in mind, trips to local garden businesses are no different. Use the web, email or phone to ask questions, consider delivery, see what products are available, calculate mulch needs and plant spacing. Figure out what you want, and then make an efficient plan for gathering your materials.
Of course, many people insist on browsing for plants — it’s part of the calming effect that plants can have on us. Most plant houses, greenhouses and nurseries are in open air areas, and have ample room for customers to be social distant. But it’s imperative to keep space between other customers and don’t crowd into the same areas. Most plant businesses are making sure that their customers have room to spread out.
Steve Rierson of Tom’s Planthouse is one of many local growers who are adapting how they do business in light of COVID-19. Rierson has eight 2,000-square-foot greenhouses at Tom’s Planthouse, where he has grown his family business for the last 34 years.
“I’m gonna try to keep it down to four or five people in each greenhouse,” Rierson said. “We’ve got hand sanitizer, everybody can get a pair of gloves and go in and shop with gloves on.”
Spring sales at Tom’s Planthouse account for 50% of their bottom line, so Rierson wants to make all his customers feel safe and comfortable. They’ve set up an outdoor pickup area, where customers can shop without getting out of their car.
“I’ve got tents set up out back,” Rierson said. “You can call ahead, order what you want, pull up out back, we’ll put your stuff in your trunk, you can toss your check out the window and drive off.”
Tom’s Planthouse has the best selection of geraniums of anyone in the area, which account for a large chunk of their spring inventory. They’ve posted albums of geranium varieties on their Facebook page (facebook.com/tomsplanthouse), to better help their customers call in their orders.
Tom’s Planthouse is at 4457 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It can be reached at 336-767-3254.
Frank’s Perennial Border in south Winston-Salem has experienced a surge of plant customers earlier than normal. Owner Frank Sink has implemented a few changes in his business to accommodate customer precautions.
“This is definitely an unusual twist to the beginning of spring sales,” Sink said. “Now, with the COVID-19 ripple, sales have accelerated to levels we normally see in mid-April. The general consensus is that they expect to be stuck at home for a while, so they’re gardening to help pass the time.
“We’ve had several customers place their orders for plants over the phone with me while sitting in their car in my parking lot. We are taking extra precautions to sanitize the customer wagons between uses and offering hand sanitizer at the checkout area. We’re also trying to maintain a distance of at least six to 10 feet from customers while assisting them.”
Frank’s Perennial Border is at 1744 West Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, open Monday through Saturday. Contact them at 336-650-1111.
Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse in King is offering curbside pickup for plant orders and is taking all the proper steps to sanitize and maintain social distance. Owner Judy Mitchell has seen an uptick in garden interest this spring.
“Business seems to be going well during a time when so many are struggling,” Mitchell said. “People seem to be interested in getting their gardens started, even though it is still a bit early. Many who have never gardened before are making it happen.”
Mitchell’s, 1088 West Dalton Road in King, offers a wide range of green goods, much of which can be found on their website, mitchellsnursery.com. They’re open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m to 6 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m to 4 p.m. For more information, call 336-983-4107
Guilford Garden Center in Greensboro is offering curbside pickup and home delivery. Owner Christina Larson says she has seen a surge in business, and exuberantly reminded me that “spring is not canceled!”
There are a wealth of nurseries, small growers, plant houses, greenhouses, farm supply, and local hardware stores that have been deemed critical industries and are wide open for business. The ones I’ve mentioned here are just a sampling of the dozens of plant businesses that dot the Triad.
In the midst of a global pandemic, it’s important that we think locally and respond responsibly. Remember that gardening is important for our mental health — but be efficient with your shopping and mindful of how you do it. Our local plant businesses are here to help us be the best gardeners we can be.
