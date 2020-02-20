Q: What is the earliest vegetable that I can grow in my garden?
Answer: Get started in the garden by sowing garden peas this month. As soon as you can, work the garden soil, add organic matter to loosen clay soils, improve drainage, and to feed the mighty microbes living in the soil. In the Piedmont, it is a good cultural practice to create wide planting beds that are elevated about 2 to 4 inches above the ground level. This aids with drainage and air exchange in the soil. Multiple rows may be planted on the elevated bed and a trellis can be added to support the vining pea plants. There are various types of garden peas; some are shelled and others have edible pods. English peas are allowed to develop fully mature peas that fill out the pods and are shelled or removed from the pods to be eaten. Edible podded peas include snap peas with larger peas in a full pod, and snow peas with immature peas and flat pods. All types are cool-season vegetables and can be planted in February in our area. Peas are legumes and use Rhizobium bacteria that live in nodules along the root system to take up nitrogen from the air and convert it to a usable form. To increase the numbers of these helpful bacteria, especially in newly planted ground, pea seeds can be treated with Rhizobium leguminosarum biovar viceae. The bacteria can be bought as a wettable powder that is applied to the moistened seed before planting, or in a granular form that is applied over the seeds in the row. Sow pea seeds 1 to 1½ inches deep and 1 to 2 inches apart in single, double, or wide rows. The seeds will germinate when the soil is 40 degrees Fahrenheit and the plants can withstand some frost. The blossoms will be damaged by frost and should be protected by row cover. Garden peas do not do well in warm weather conditions. In the absence of a soil test, use 3 pounds of 5-10-10 for each 100 square feet mixed into the bed before planting. Too much nitrogen will encourage vegetative growth and will stunt pea production. The critical time for water for optimum pea production is between pod set and development. If there is not enough rainfall, make sure to supply at least 1 inch of rain every week. Peas will begin to produce in 55 to 70 days. The sugar in peas changes to starch rapidly after harvest. Keep harvested peas cool until you are ready to use them, but better yet, eat them as soon as possible.
Recommended cultivars for growing in the Piedmont-Triad:
- English peas — Alaska, Mr. Big, Maestro, Wando (heat tolerant), Lincoln (heat tolerant)
- Edible-podded peas, snap — Super Sugar Snap, Sugar Sprint, Early Snap
- Snow or sugar peas — Snowbird, Oregon Sugar Pod II, Dwarf Gray Sugar.
Q: My soil report from the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Sciences came back with a recommendation for a fertilizer that I cannot find anywhere. What substitution can I make for a 15-0-14 fertilizer?
Answer: For every 3 pounds of 15-0-14 recommended for each 1000 square feet, substitute 2½ pounds of 21-0-0 (ammonium sulfate) plus ¾ pound of 0-0-60 (muriate of potash). Other substitutions may be found at www.ncagr.gov/agronomi/obt42.htm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.