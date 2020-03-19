Early to mid-spring is a busy time for a gardener, as there are many chores to be done when the landscape starts to break dormancy. With so many projects keeping us in our own yards, it’s sometimes hard to break the focus and simply enjoy the first blooms of the season — spring ephemerals.
Ephemerals are a group of plants that last only a short time — which grow, bloom and reproduce in the cool temperatures of spring. They’re found in wooded areas, receiving sunlight through the open canopy before the trees leaf out. Once the canopy fills in, they retreat back into dormancy.
The spring ephemeral season is upon us, so now is the time to start exploring woodland areas and discover some of our short-lived native wildflowers. In the North Carolina Piedmont, woodland ephemerals begin to bloom in March, and continue through mid-May until the weather heats up. In higher elevations, the season is a couple of weeks behind.
Ephemerals can be found in our own backyards, in city parks, and in abundance in undisturbed and protected areas. Local state parks, nature preserves and greenways are all easily accessible for those who want to explore. Although not presently open to the public, the Emily Allen Wildflower Preserve (EAWP) in Winston-Salem is a hub of native wildflowers.
Emily Allen collected native wildflowers from North Carolina and neighboring states, cultivating her garden for many years. In 2000,
Allen protected the preserve through a donated easement, and her family donated the residence and the preserve to Piedmont Land Conservancy in 2014.
The Piedmont Land Conservancy now manages the EAWP and has future plans in the works for using the house and garden as an educational resource. The EAWP is a botanical gem in the middle of Winston-Salem, brimming with rare and unusual native plants.
Ken Bridle, the conservancy’s stewardship director and a longtime friend of Allen’s, recently walked me through the trails at EAWP. He gave background on the many wildflowers we saw that day. Although it’s still a little early for many ephemerals, there are many emerging and starting to bloom now at the preserve.
Many varieties of wild violets and Virginia bluebells are already blooming. Colonies of trout lily were blooming throughout the hillside garden, as well as our native poppy bloodroot (sanguinaria canadensis). Bridle took a moment to expose the roots of the bloodroot, explaining the origin of its name.
“This is sanguinaria, which means blood,” Bridle said. “To exsanguinate is to bleed out. There is a compound in here called sanguinine, which used to be in toothpastes because it kills plaque.”
Many of the ephemerals at EAWP are rare, including the Virginia bluebells, shortia and skunk cabbage.
“Virginia bluebells is an interesting wildflower, because I think there’s only two known populations in the wild in Forsyth county,” Bridle said. “The buds are purple and the flowers are blue.”
Perhaps the most rare plant at the EAWP is the shortia glacifolia, also known as Oconee bells. Only two North Carolina counties have prominent populations of Oconee bells, including McDowell and Jackson counties.
Across a small stream from the Oconee bells, is a lone skunk cabbage. Bridle explained how this plant has distinct characteristics which set it apart from other ephemerals.
“The thing that’s cool about skunk cabbage is that it blooms in January. Since it’s normally growing in wetlands, it has cyanide-resistant respiration — which means it can heat its flower up to the same body temperature as a mouse. So it will melt the ice and snow to get out. And because it’s warm, the skunky smell goes out and the little flower in January will have all sorts of beetles and flies in it. Forsyth County is the southernmost (point) of its population.”
Trilliums are abundant at EAWP, as it is home to 28 of the 39 named species. Trillium cuneatum is the most prolific, which is has evenly mottled leaves and maroon flowers. Other species include trillium maculatum, luteum, discolor, verde, grandiflorum, and stamineum.
“There are two basic groups (of trillium),” Bridle said. “One where the flowers are directly attached to the same node as the petals — these are called sessile trilliums. Then there are other trilliums that have a stalk and the flower is up on a stalk — that’s the pedicellate group.”
And because there is such diversity of trillium, there has been some crossbreeding. Some have lighter mottled leaves; some have none. The bloom color has also been affected.
“There’s enough of them that we get somatic mutations, and the somatic mutations are what make the parent plants look different. And that’s one of the cool things about this garden — instead of just one or two of each, we’ve got hundreds and some cases thousands of each.”
Allen was always cautious of letting some plants spread where she didn’t want them, and worked to reign in many. Some ephemerals — such as spring beauties — she would let go where they wished. But some were spread by insects over the decades.
“A lot of these plants — the trout lilies and the trilliums- their seeds have little fatty parts,” Bridle said. “Ants collect them and carry them off. They eat the fatty part and chuck the seed. So we have trilliums that Emily planted that are moving all the way across the creek and up the valley.”
A few other ephemerals that are emerging at EAWP include mayapple, monk’s hood, Jacob’s ladder, golden seal, ragwort, shooting star and native chickweed. The vast majority of the ephemerals found at the EAWP can be found in Piedmont forests. So though the EAWP is not currently open to the public, there are many places to discover native wildflowers.
Bridle suggests the following locations for spring ephemerals. The Knight Brown Nature Preserve in Stokesdale, the river section trails of both Hanging Rock State Park and Pilot Mountain State Park, the trails at Winston-Salem’s Salem Lake, and the many trails of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Watching spring emerge is one thing we often let slip through our fingers. So get outside and enjoy the subtle symphony of spring ephemerals.
