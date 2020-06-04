Q: I have had a hard time finding seeds this spring. Could I use the seeds from vegetables I buy at the farmers market and grocery store to plant in my garden?
Answer: It depends, said Chris Gunter, an extension specialist for vegetable production at N.C. State university. “First, remember that some of the vegetables you eat (like zucchini and cucumber) are harvested before they’re fully mature, because that is when they are most tender and delicious. Unfortunately, it also means the seeds inside are not likely to result in a viable plant.” Other vegetables that have mature seeds, such as tomatoes and cantaloupes, are usually hybrid varieties and will not come back true to seed. What does that mean? Hybrid fruits and vegetables are developed by plant breeders through cross-pollination or crossing two parents, male and female. This is not genetic modification, but conventional plant breeding. The resulting fruit or vegetable has characteristics of both parents while the seeds inside will have genetic variability from the parents. If you plant seeds from the hybrid fruit or vegetable, you may or may not get produce that looks and tastes like the produce you saved the seeds from. You may end up with a tomato that has a different shape, color and taste. These seeds will most likely lack any disease resistance as well. Such vegetables as celery, onions, potatoes, head lettuces and such herbs as ginger and lemon grass can be regrown from the roots that you cut off before preparing them for eating. Simply place the bottom portion of the plant into prepared garden soil and keep it moist until roots begin forming. This is a great activity for children to monitor.
Q: Is it safe to use newspaper in the vegetable garden to mulch around my plants?
Answer: Newspaper is a safe mulch alternative, although I don’t like to use the shiny ads. Many newspaper inks these days, including those of the Winston-Salem Journal, are soy-based, which means that the inks will biodegrade, just like the newspaper. Use at least 2 sheets spread over soil you have removed all weeds from. You may need to wet the papers or place some straw or rocks on it to keep the paper from blowing around. At the end of the season, you can turn under any newspaper that hasn’t biodegraded. Using mulch in the garden helps to smother any weed seeds in the soil, helps to retain soil moisture, and keeps soil from splashing onto the plants which could spread disease inoculum.
