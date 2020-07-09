Q: I would love to start a bed for blueberries. I have the area with good sun picked out. What can I do to get the soil in shape for next year’s blueberry bushes?
Answer: The first step is to collect a soil sample so that you can make the necessary adjustments to the soil’s pH. If your site has been limed, plan to add sulfur to acidify the soil. Blueberries need a pH of about 5 to grow best. Once you know your soil’s pH, use ½ to 2/3 pound of sulfur per 100 square feet to lower the pH one unit. Base the application on your soil report, and do not overapply. You also need to amend your soil to improve drainage. Blueberries do not grow well in heavy clay. Add pine-bark soil conditioner or decayed pine needles to add organic matter to improve the soil texture. Mix and mound the amended soil to form raised rows before planting. Maintain a weed and grass free zone in the planting row by mulching with 3 to 4 inches of pine straw or pine bark. Rabbiteye type blueberries grow best in the Piedmont. Climax, Premier, Ira, Tifblue, and Powderblue are tried-and-true varieties that ripen in the order listed. Although the Extension office is not open to the public, soil sample kits may be picked up outside. Look for the sample boxes and paperwork in the compartment located in the Demonstration Garden Sign framework, on the left side of the building, as you face it. For questions, call 336-703-2850.
Q: Why do cucumbers turn yellow? Can you still eat them?
Answer: Yellowing cucumbers are generally overripe and are off-gassing ethylene, a ripening hormone. Pick cucumbers when they are about 1½ to 2½ inches in diameter and 5 to 8 inches long. Pickling cucumbers will be blocky and not as long. Harvest cucumbers often to keep the plants productive. Overripe cucumbers will be bitter to the taste and sometimes soft in texture. There are some varieties of cucumbers that have yellow skin, including Lemon and Yellow Submarine.
