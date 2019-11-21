Annual poinsettia sale at Mitchell’s Nursery

Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse, 1088 W. Dalton Road, King, will have its annual poinsettia open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

There will be more than 9,000 poinsettias representing 80 varieties.

For more information, call 336-983-4107 or go to www.mitchellsnurseryand greenhouse.com.

Wreath-decorating workshops scheduled

Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University will have four wreath-decorating workshops Dec. 3 and 5 in The Barn at Reynolda Village. The workshops will be at 12:30 and 6 p.m. each day.

Participants will receive a natural wreath to decorate. An assortment of natural items to decorate the wreath will be provided or you can bring your own decorations. Pruners and gloves are encouraged.

The cost is $50 general admission; $35 for Wake Forest University faculty, staff, students, and Friends of Reynolda Gardens.

Space is limited. Registration and payment are required by Dec.1.

For more information, call the Education Office at 336-758-3485.

