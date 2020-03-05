This has been an unusually mild winter, with only one or two dustings of snow, no freezing rains and moderate temperatures. But though this weather may feel more comfortable for most of us, it doesn’t make for the best birding.
Typical winters result in frozen lakes and rivers farther north, forcing waterfowl to relocate southward in search of open water that they rely on for food and safety.
And though most people are less inclined to be outdoors in winter, birders are motivated to leave the warmth and comfort of home to get out and see what nature has delivered. We expect to see a variety of ducks, grebes, coots, and other aquatic birds — 20 or more species in an average winter.
But the warmer weather we’re experiencing this year means that lakes and rivers in the north are still open, so all those water birds don’t need to come south.
Undeterred, a dozen folks showed up at the Salem Lake marina for Forsyth Audubon’s monthly Monday bird walk with the hope that birds would be there.
On our arrival at the marina, there weren’t many birds present.
Twenty or so ring-billed gulls loafed on the boat docks and a pair of Canada geese announced their arrival, honking as they came in for a landing. The lake was calm with only a couple of cormorants to ripple the surface as they dove after fish.
On the far shore, a great blue heron imitated sculpture, standing motionless on one leg and hoping to do its fishing with less exertion.
These few birds are to be expected no matter how warm or frigid the winter, but the desired numbers and diversity weren’t there.
A male bufflehead was the only duck in sight, looking like it had shown up for a party on the wrong date.
But, the benefit of doing bird walks in groups instead of solo is that a dozen pairs of eyes looking in all directions increases the likelihood of spotting more birds, and the perseverance of our small group finally began to pay off.
A flotilla of pied-billed grebes drifted into view, four of them acting like little submarines, sinking until just head and neck were exposed like periscopes.
A spotting scope brought along in the hope of drawing distant birds in for close-up looks helped when two ruddy ducks materialized.
The recently renovated marina center has a large covered deck that offers a good vantage point for scanning the lake and makes for comfortable viewing even in foul weather. The shelter was welcome during a brief drizzle, and when the clouds parted a few minutes later, a quartet of bluebirds entertained us while a pine warbler was uncharacteristically cooperative, posing for several minutes — long enough to get a scope on it so everyone could see.
After stopping near the purple martin condominium, which will remain vacant for a few more weeks, we found downy woodpeckers, red-bellied woodpeckers and yellow-shafted flickers perched vertically on snags as they tend to do.
This time of year, goldfinches are most often found in treetops foraging high above on tuliptree seeds and sweetgum seed balls. But a flock gave our strained necks a break by feeding on the ground like sparrows.
Forsyth Audubon’s bird walks usually last an hour and a half, and so, at the end of that time the group split up, having enjoyed a nice variety birds, although not the hoped-for wintering ducks.
Since I was on the east side of town, I decided to drive a bit farther east to the Linville Road end of the park. Typical of most impoundments, the deepest part of Salem Lake is near the dam, whereas the eastern end is considerably shallower and often attracts different birds.
About a half-mile from the parking lot along the path on the south side of the lake, there’s a sheltered cove that is narrow enough that you can easily see across it and get good views of any birds that happen to be on the water. Buffleheads and ruddy ducks often congregate here, but the cove was much like the rest of the lake — mostly empty of water birds.
At the end of the cove lies a swampy area, cut off from the rest of the lake by a dyke that serves as the foundation of the pathway. A few ducks and perhaps a heron can usually be found here, but this small wetland was empty of birds as well.
But as I began to retrace my route to the parking lot, a pair of ducks paddled silently away from the shore, quietly putting space between me and them.
And though their behavior was subtle, the male’s appearance was anything but. The male wood duck is stunning in his varicolored raiment.
As with many ducks, the female wood duck is plain, bordering on dowdy. But that frumpishness serves her well, because it is she who must shepherd newly fledged ducklings safely through waterways with all their hazards, where the flashy colors of the male would attract unwanted attention.
Was this pair shopping for a tree cavity that the female wood duck would occupy in a month? She’ll want a cozy hollow well above the lake surface where she will incubate her eggs until chicks hatch and prepare to take the plunge.
Or were they simply passing through, pausing on the lake to rest and refuel before continuing their late-winter journey?
Either way, they were a special treat in a winter when ducks were scarce on Salem Lake.
Bird walks and many other Forsyth Audubon activities are free and open to the public. For dates and locations, go to Forsythaudubon.org.
