When in my car, I’ve been known to brake for gardens. If I see something botanically interesting, beautiful or a great yard full of plants, I’m prone to slow down and inspect from a distance. But on occasion, I’ve been bold enough to knock on doors and start a conversation about plants. And more often than not, I find the people in these encounters are more than happy to engage.
I made one of these front-door cold calls last fall, after spotting what looked like rows of fruit trees in a backyard. This stately house and garden belongs to Alphonso “Tommie” Gilmore and his wife, Julia, and sits steps away from the busy traffic of Winston-Salem’s Indiana Avenue. Without hesitation that day, Gilmore graciously welcomed me into his garden, and walked me through his urban orchard. I revisited him last week, and was treated again to a detailed tour of his bountiful backyard.
Gilmore has been working on his garden since he settled in his home in 1998. More than just an orchard, Gilmore’s tidy garden contains edibles of all kinds, and is the epitome of a hobby gardener’s love of fruit.
A grape arbor flanks one side of the yard surrounded by blueberry bushes, figs and kiwi. Citrus adorns patio pots, and raised beds contain strawberries and a wealth of herbs. And if Mother Nature is mild enough to allow, next year Gilmore may even have bananas.
The back lawn is home to a mixture of hardy fruit trees, including apples, pears, peaches, cherries, figs and plums. There are also a couple of fruit cocktail trees, which are five-in-one grafted trees. They are most often a combination of plums, nectarines, peaches and apricots. One of Gilmore’s fruit cocktail trees bears heavy on plums, which are decidedly his favorite.
“I have a couple of trees that have five different kinds of fruit,” Gilmore said. “The plums on them last year were like bunches of grapes. It was amazing. I start eating plums when they’re green. I just love them.”
Many of the more mature fruit trees are already bearing heavy fruit this year. There are two peaches, one of which is an early-bearing red peach. Although it contracted a fungus this spring, the tree is loaded with hundreds of peaches, illustrating how abundant this orchard is.
The other fruit trees are in various stages of maturity, some just planted as seedlings this year and some towering over my head. Gilmore said that all his trees establish well and bear heavy, but he loses one or two a year. He attributes this cyclical death to neighboring walnut trees. When one tree dies or splits, though, he plants another in its place.
“My yard used to have a whole bunch of walnut trees in it,” Gilmore said. “Every seven years or so, my fruit trees would die. (Walnuts) give off a toxin and it kills the trees around them. So I cut all those walnuts down.”
Walnut trees contain a compound called juglone, which can kill or stunt the growth of surrounding plants. This is usually limited to the dripline of the walnut tree, but juglone can be present in the soil wherever nuts have fallen and decomposed.
As anyone who has grown fruit trees knows, they are a lot of work. They require regular spraying and pruning to keep them healthy and productive.
“I prune every year — grapevines, trees, everything. I do that myself. I’ve been spraying them, too, with dormant oil.”
Gilmore’s grape arbor consists of large wooden posts and cables. He trains each grapevine to the cable and keeps them tightly pruned to maximize fruit production. He has four varieties, including scuppernong, muscadine, concord and a seedless grape.
One of the many unusual fruits in Gilmore’s garden is a kiwi vine, which is trained alongside the grapes. A prolific grower with attractive red stems, kiwi requires a male and female plant for fruit. Gilmore has one of each.
“This was the first year that I had kiwi, but when it got cold it killed them,” Gilmore said. “It grows crazy, you have to keep it pruned. I used to let it have too much vine on it, and all the strength goes to the vine. That’s why you have to keep it cut so everything will go to the fruit.”
Gilmore also grows citrus in large patio pots, including lime, lemon, orange and pomegranate. A newly acquired hardy banana is supposed to withstand our winters and bear fruit by next year. Gilmore has planted it in a protected spot out of the wind. A maypop vine is growing on a trellis in the far corner of the garden; it bears a small round fruit with edible pulp and seeds.
Although fruit is the central player in Gilmore’s garden, there are plenty of herbs and vegetables, too. A large raised bed runs the length of the orchard, which is framed with cinder block. Not only is this bed filled with summer vegetable starts and seeds, but the cinder block holes are planted, too. This is a fantastic use of space and material to maximize production in a garden.
“I used to have railroad ties, so my lawn guy let me know that they give off toxins,” Gilmore said. “That’s why I got the block. So I got the block, I planted onions in them and asparagus.”
Storage sheds and garages dot the backyard, which are all bordered with planting beds. Wooden frames house mint, sage, cilantro, lemon balm, hibiscus, thyme and basil. One is bordered with nothing but mounds of budded lavenders, which will soon be a sea of purple.
It’s not often that you meet a hobby gardener who has such a healthy and productive orchard as Gilmore’s. The time, effort and maintenance it takes to upkeep an orchard is a labor of love, which is truly reflected in this backyard.
Hopefully it will be a good season for plums, which will make all of Gilmore’s work worth the effort.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
