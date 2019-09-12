The Forsyth County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will have a free gardening program, Backyard Bulbs, at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Rural Hall Library, 7125 Broad Street, Rural Hall.
Leslie Peck, a horticulture extension agent, will explain how to grow plants from bulbs, and when to plant them.
Registration is not required for this program. For more information, call 336-703-2970.
It’s not little: What Bonsai is and isn’t
The Forsyth County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will have a free adult education class at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 in Walnut Hall at Tanglewood Park, 4201 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Dan Johnson from the Piedmont NC Bonsai Association will talk about the history of bonsai, how the art form is evolving, and what it takes to create these living sculptures.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-703-2850 or emailing coop-ext-registration@forsyth.cc.
