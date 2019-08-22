Extension offers class on lawn care
The Forsyth County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will have a class on lawn care at noon Monday at the Arboretum and Gardens at Tanglewood Park, 4201 Manor House Circle, Clemmons.
The class will include information on how to fertilize and water lawns to reduce pollution.
For more information, go to forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2019/08/carolina-lawn-care-class-on-august-26/.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-703-2850 or by emailing coop-ext- registration@forsyth.cc.
Reynolda Gardens
to have free tours
Reynolda Cardens will have free tours of the gardens and greenhouse at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
Registration is not required.
For more information, call 336-758-3485.